M8 crash: Traffic chaos at following accident and M9 blocked
There are restrictions in place following a crash on the M8 following delays on the M9 due to a broken down vehicle.
Saturday, 12th February 2022, 2:06 pm
One lane heading east bound is restricted at Hermiston Gait.
The lane is restricted on the M8 at J1 due as a result of a road traffic accident.
The incident happened just after 12pm.
The E/B J1 slip off lane was blocked on the M9 but has since been cleared
Road users are advised to approach with caution.
Police have been contacted for comment.