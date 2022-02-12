M8 crash: Traffic chaos at following accident and M9 blocked

There are restrictions in place following a crash on the M8 following delays on the M9 due to a broken down vehicle.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Saturday, 12th February 2022, 2:06 pm
Restrictions are in place

One lane heading east bound is restricted at Hermiston Gait.

The lane is restricted on the M8 at J1 due as a result of a road traffic accident.

The incident happened just after 12pm.

The E/B J1 slip off lane was blocked on the M9 but has since been cleared

Road users are advised to approach with caution.

Police have been contacted for comment.

Police