One lane heading east bound is restricted at Hermiston Gait.

The lane is restricted on the M8 at J1 due as a result of a road traffic accident.

The incident happened just after 12pm.

The E/B J1 slip off lane was blocked on the M9 but has since been cleared

Road users are advised to approach with caution.