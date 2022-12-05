Leith Walk closures: Here is when Leith Walk will be closed for tram works in Edinburgh
Leith Walk will be closed at certain points this week due to tram works.
By Rachel Mackie
46 minutes ago - 1 min read
Southbound on Leith walk will be closed for three nights between 8 pm and 5 am from Tuesday onwards due to tram works.
This will affect some of Lothian buses who travel that route.
They have confirmed: “Services 7 14 16 N14 N16 N22 (Southbound) – between Great Junction Street and Leith Walk, buses will be diverted via Duke Street, Easter Road and London Road.
“Services 25 49 (Southbound) – between Vanburgh Place and Leith Walk, buses will be diverted via Easter Road and London Road heading southbound.”