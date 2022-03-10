Loganair to add fuel surcharge to most routes due to soaring oil prices

The charge will be added to tickets bought from Monday 21 March and not apply to existing bookings.

It will not apply to the Glasgow to Barra, Tiree and Campbeltown routes, which are protected by Scottish Government “public service obligations”.

The Glasgow-based airline said had been “simply impossible” to absorb the impact of the energy price hike but pledged to reduce or remove the charge if oil prices fell back.

Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles said it had been "simply impossible" to absorb the oil price rise. Picture: Loganair

Chief executive Jonathan Hinkles said: "The economic consequences of the war [in Ukraine] are being felt keenly across the airline industry and the entire economy, given the very significant rise in worldwide fuel prices in recent days.

“Loganair has already fixed the price for over 50 per cent of its expected fuel volume for the 12 months from 1 April, using financial hedging instruments.

"For the remainder of our fuel volume, the rise in global oil prices equates to an additional cost of £4.7 million in the coming year at today’s oil price.

"It is simply impossible for us to absorb this impact, especially where airlines including Loganair still face significant uncertainty over the pace of recovery in passenger numbers from the pandemic.

“We’ve realistically no option but to introduce a fuel surcharge on new ticket sales, which will apply to new sales from 21 March.

"Many other international airlines have already taken this step.

“Although it will be unwelcome, I trust this represents a transparent response to worldwide circumstances which is preferable to an opaque, and permanent, increase in basic air fares.”

The surcharge of £3.95 per one-way journey will apply on all new bookings made on routes, save for routes flown under public service obligations.

"It will be included in the headline price displayed when selecting flights on the Loganair website, but for full clarity will be shown separately once flights have been selected into the customer’s online basket.”

Brent crude oil reached $129 a barrel on Wednesday before falling back to $110 today.

Mr Hinkles said if the price of Brent crude oil fell below $110 per barrel for six consecutive weeks, the surcharge would be halved.