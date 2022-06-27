London to Edinburgh trains cancelled due to theft of signalling cables on main London to Scotland line

Several trains from London King’s Cross to Edinburgh Waverley have been cancelled after the theft of signalling cables.

By Anna Bryan
Monday, 27th June 2022, 2:46 pm

Network Rail confirmed that about 200m of cable was missing from the main London-Scotland line, between King’s Cross and Peterborough.

All lines have now reopened, however, delays are expected.

Read More

Read More
Calton Hill fire: Firefighters battle wildfire at landmark as plumes of smoke sp...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

One Scottish passenger said that his 12pm train from London King’s Cross to Edinburgh Waverley, which went ahead, became “a free for all”.

He said: “It added stops, so everyone whose trains had been cancelled piled on. By the time we got our carriage it was a no go.

"About 100 folk didn't get on - it was beyond rammed full.”

He was unable to board the train he booked, but rail staff ensured he was first on the next train to Edinburgh.

Signalling cables were stolen from tracks on the London-Scotland railway line.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We’ve made repairs and trains are now running normally again. Delays are still expected as service returns to normal. Passengers are advised to check before travelling and plan ahead.”