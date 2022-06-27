Network Rail confirmed that about 200m of cable was missing from the main London-Scotland line, between King’s Cross and Peterborough.
All lines have now reopened, however, delays are expected.
Read More
One Scottish passenger said that his 12pm train from London King’s Cross to Edinburgh Waverley, which went ahead, became “a free for all”.
He said: “It added stops, so everyone whose trains had been cancelled piled on. By the time we got our carriage it was a no go.
"About 100 folk didn't get on - it was beyond rammed full.”
He was unable to board the train he booked, but rail staff ensured he was first on the next train to Edinburgh.
A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We’ve made repairs and trains are now running normally again. Delays are still expected as service returns to normal. Passengers are advised to check before travelling and plan ahead.”