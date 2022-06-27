Network Rail confirmed that about 200m of cable was missing from the main London-Scotland line, between King’s Cross and Peterborough.

All lines have now reopened, however, delays are expected.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One Scottish passenger said that his 12pm train from London King’s Cross to Edinburgh Waverley, which went ahead, became “a free for all”.

He said: “It added stops, so everyone whose trains had been cancelled piled on. By the time we got our carriage it was a no go.

"About 100 folk didn't get on - it was beyond rammed full.”

He was unable to board the train he booked, but rail staff ensured he was first on the next train to Edinburgh.

Signalling cables were stolen from tracks on the London-Scotland railway line.