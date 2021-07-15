McGill's is pairing up with Flixbus to provide the company's first ever long-distance journey from Scotland to London (Photo: Flixbus).

Thanks to recent fundraising of over $650M, FlixBus has expanded its affordable inter-city UK journeys from Scotland to London.

From July 15, Customers will now be able to travel from either Glasgow or Edinburgh down to London in the company’s first long-journey route from Scotland to London.

The entire FlixBus network is comprised of and driven by regional coach partners across the country such as McGill’s based in the west of Scotland.

James Easdale, chairman, McGill’s Group, said: “We are delighted to be entering into partnership with FlixBus to deliver their very first route from Scotland down to London.

"This is McGill’s first move into long-distance bus travel and we have assembled a team of highly experience long distance express drivers and invested substantially in new Volvo 9700 coaches for the service.

"FlixBus is a huge brand that is synonymous with intercity bus travel in Europe and the United States and everyone at McGill’s is looking forward to working to build their presence in Scotland and the rest of the UK.”

Andreas Schorling, Managing Director FlixBus UK said: “We’ve had a fantastic start of operations and have really enjoyed enabling people to travel again in these last three months.

"This is a great time for people in the UK to discover their own country and do so sustainably travelling by coach.

"Our new offer includes even more cities, and our modern coaches serve the existing destinations more frequently. We are especially excited to travel even further afield and expand to Scotland.”

Edinburgh and Glasgow are brand-new additions to the continuously extending FlixBus network that already covers cities from the East Midlands, West Midlands, Yorkshire, North West, South West and Wales.

Other new cities included in the expansion are Bath, Chesterfield, Chippenham, Coventry, Leamington Spa, Newcastle, Reading and Sunderland.

Hygiene and safety measure are on force in all of FlixBus vehicles and its bus partners have implemented measures such as extra ventilation, thoroughly sanitizing of the coaches after every trip, and more to ensure a safe journey.

