Lorry blows through barrier on M90
Images show the moment a lorry crashed through a barrier on the M90 in high winds.
Monday, 31st January 2022, 10:57 am
The lorry appeared to have been blown through a barrier on the M90 near Edinburgh.
The red HGV nosedived down an embankment at J1 (Scotstoun) with emergency vehicles seen offering help.
Heavy traffic southbound on the Queensferry Crossing during rush hour suggested many people were keen to work from offices as work from home guidance was eased in Scotland.
There are significant delays on the route as a result of the incident.