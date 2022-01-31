The lorry appeared to have been blown through a barrier on the M90 near Edinburgh.

The red HGV nosedived down an embankment at J1 (Scotstoun) with emergency vehicles seen offering help.

Heavy traffic southbound on the Queensferry Crossing during rush hour suggested many people were keen to work from offices as work from home guidance was eased in Scotland.

There are significant delays on the route as a result of the incident.

Storm Corrie 'blows HGV through barrier' on M90 J1 (Scotstoun) near Edinburgh. Jan 31 2022