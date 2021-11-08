Five services are being diverted away from Pennywell Road in Muirhouse with the company not be running the 14,24,27,37 or 200 service until further notice.

A statement on the Lothian Buses site reads: “Due to anti social behaviour buses have been withdrawn from Pennywell Road until further notice.”

The decision comes following several incidents in which buses and bus drivers have been targeted by anti-social groups in recent months.