Lothian: Edinburgh bus route diverted due to anti social behaviour
A bus route in the Capital has been diverted again due to anti social behaviour.
Sunday, 3rd October 2021, 8:39 pm
Updated
Sunday, 3rd October 2021, 8:40 pm
Lothian released an announcement on social media saying the number 14 bus has been diverted from its normal route.
The bus will now be unable to serve Pennywell Gardens and has instead been diverted via Muirhouse Parkway in both directions.
Lothian has said that this diversion is due to antisocial behaviour, and this is the second time in around a week that the travel company has had to take this action.
