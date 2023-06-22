The eastbound off-slip of the M8 at Junction Four East Whitburn will shut for one night, on Friday, June 23, between 8.30pm and 6am. The road will be closed while workers carry out coring investigation works. Emergency vehicles will be able to access the road at all times. A clearly signed diversion route will be in place. Drivers will be directed to turn at Junction 3A, re-join the M8 westbound and leave at Junction Four, adding around 6.1 miles and seven minutes to journeys.