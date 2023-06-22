News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman

M8 closures: Edinburgh-bound drivers warned as section of West Lothian M8 to close for roadworks

Travel disruption expected as M8 carriageway near East Whitburn to shut
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 12:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 12:22 BST

A stretch of the M8 in West Lothian will close for roadworks this week.

The eastbound off-slip of the M8 at Junction Four East Whitburn will shut for one night, on Friday, June 23, between 8.30pm and 6am. The road will be closed while workers carry out coring investigation works. Emergency vehicles will be able to access the road at all times. A clearly signed diversion route will be in place. Drivers will be directed to turn at Junction 3A, re-join the M8 westbound and leave at Junction Four, adding around 6.1 miles and seven minutes to journeys.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “We thank motorists and the local community in advance for their patience while we carry out these essential investigations to allow us to carry out the future resurfacing works. We’ll do all we can to complete the work as quickly and safely as possible.”

A section of the Edinburgh-bound M8 will shut for one night for roadworks.A section of the Edinburgh-bound M8 will shut for one night for roadworks.
A section of the Edinburgh-bound M8 will shut for one night for roadworks.
Related topics:EdinburghTravelWest LothianDrivers