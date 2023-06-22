M8 closures: Edinburgh-bound drivers warned as section of West Lothian M8 to close for roadworks
A stretch of the M8 in West Lothian will close for roadworks this week.
The eastbound off-slip of the M8 at Junction Four East Whitburn will shut for one night, on Friday, June 23, between 8.30pm and 6am. The road will be closed while workers carry out coring investigation works. Emergency vehicles will be able to access the road at all times. A clearly signed diversion route will be in place. Drivers will be directed to turn at Junction 3A, re-join the M8 westbound and leave at Junction Four, adding around 6.1 miles and seven minutes to journeys.
Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “We thank motorists and the local community in advance for their patience while we carry out these essential investigations to allow us to carry out the future resurfacing works. We’ll do all we can to complete the work as quickly and safely as possible.”