M8 crash: Emergency services called to crash on motorway near Bathgate

Emergency services have been called to attend a crash on the M8 in West Lothian.

By Rachel Mackie
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 11:49 am - 1 min read

Drivers have been warned of long queues eastbound on the M8 near Bathgate after a crash.

Emergency services have been called and are attending the scene and the lanes have now been cleared.

Traffic Scotland tweeted that traffic is still heavy in this area.

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more comes in.

