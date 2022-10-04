M8 crash: Emergency services called to crash on motorway near Bathgate
Emergency services have been called to attend a crash on the M8 in West Lothian.
By Rachel Mackie
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 11:49 am
- 1 min read
Drivers have been warned of long queues eastbound on the M8 near Bathgate after a crash.
Emergency services have been called and are attending the scene and the lanes have now been cleared.
Traffic Scotland tweeted that traffic is still heavy in this area.
Most Popular
-
1
Edinburgh crime: The number of registered sex offenders living in Edinburgh and the Lothians postcode
-
2
Mary Moriarty, the 'Queen of Leith', dies aged 83 - tributes pour in for community champion
-
3
King Charles Edinburgh: King Charles III arrives on helicopter at Holyrood Park ahead of visit to Palace of Holyrood House
Police Scotland have been contacted for comment
This is a breaking story and will be updated as more comes in.
Read More
Read MoreMary Moriarty, the 'Queen of Leith', dies aged 83 - tributes pour in for communi...