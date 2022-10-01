M8 crash: West Lothian drivers urged to take care on the M8 as police attend collision between Whitburn and Bathgate
Police are currently in attendance at a collision on the M8 between Whitburn and Bathgate.
By Anna Bryan
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 3:09 pm
The crash took place on the M8 eastbound between Junction 4 Whitburn and Junction 3A Bathgate shortly before 2.30pm on Saturday (October 1).
Drivers in the area have been asked to take care when approaching the scene .
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Around 2.20pm on Saturday, 1 October, police called to a report of a road crash on the eastbound M8 near to J4 Whitburn. Officers are in attendance."