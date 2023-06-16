A section of the M8 in West Lothian will close for three weeks for resurfacing works.

The M8 eastbound, between Uphall and Roman Camp, will be closed for 16 nights from 8.30pm until 6am, from Monday, June 12 and Monday, July 3. The closure will not be in place on weekends. Drivers travelling eastbound will be diverted from the M8 Junction 3A, via Carnegie Road, Deans Road and on to the A89. Motorists wanting to re-join the M8 should continue along the A89 to the Newbridge roundabout and the M9, before re-joining the M8 at Junction 2. This diversion will an extra 12 minutes and 1.3 miles to journeys.

The road will be closed during the roadworks, to ensure the safety of workers and drivers. Emergency vehicles will be able to access the road at all times. All traffic management will be removed when work is not underway.

A stretch of the M8 in West Lothian will close for 16 nights.