A busy section of the M8 in West Lothian is set to close for roadworks.

Part of the carriageway will shut on Wednesday night, June 7. The M8 Junction 4 eastbound on-slip and the main carriageway from Junction 4 Whitburn to Junction 3A will be closed, between 8.30pm and 6am. Drivers travelling eastbound towards Edinburgh, will be diverted via the A801, A7066 and A779, which will add seven minutes and 3.9 miles on to affected journeys. Emergency vehicles will be able to access the road at all times.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s south east network manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will result in smoother and safer journeys for motorists using this section of the M8. A carriageway closure is essential to ensure the safety of workers and road users, however we’ve planned the works to take place overnight to minimise disruption and will do all we can to complete the project as quickly as possible.”