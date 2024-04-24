Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The westbound carriageway of the M8 after Junction 3 will be closed for resurfacing each night from May 3-28, from 8.30pm until 6am.

Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland will carry out the works, renewing 3.2 kilometres of surfacing.

During the works a signed diversion route for westbound traffic will be in place between M8 Junctions 3 and 3A, via the A899, A89, and A779. This diversion will add approximately seven minutes and one mile to affected journeys.

Due to the depth of construction, lane one and lane two will remain closed all day on Friday 10, Saturday 11, and Sunday 12 May to allow adequate material cooling time, however two lanes will remain in operation at all times with traffic running on the hard-shoulder and lane three.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s south east network manager, said: “Motorists using the M8 will benefit from smoother, safer journeys following these works, with the road surface set to be renewed over more than three kilometres of the westbound carriageway.

“It is essential for safety that we close this section of carriageway while resurfacing take place. We’ve scheduled the works at night to minimise disruption, however we appreciate that this will cause delays for some people and thank the public in advance for their patience and understanding.

“If you need to use the westbound M8 at night on these dates, our advice is to plan ahead and allow some extra time for your journey.”

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times. Consultation has been carried out with emergency services and relevant stakeholders to share information about the project in advance.