Major roadworks on Lothian Road set to cause transport chaos till end of April

Have your say

ROAD resurfacing works along one of Edinburgh city centre’s main arteries are set to cause major traffic disruption over the next 7 weeks.

Phase 1 of the carriageway works on Lothian Road between Rutland Street and Bread Street begins this evening.

READ MORE: ‘Disgusted’ Niddrie mum-of-three slams council over rat-infested flat

READ MORE: Tributes paid to ‘superstar’ chef brutally murdered near Saughton Park

The thoroughfare will be closed in 7 separate phases with the first phase focusing on the southbound lane between Lothian Road and the West Approach Road.

READ MORE: Campaigners call for boarded-up units to reopen on Leith Walk

That section of road will be closed to traffic between 7pm this evening and 7am for the next five nights.

Castle Terrace will be closed except for local access, while traffic heading southbound between Princes Street and Lothian Road will be diverted via Shandwick Place.

READ MORE: Twisted Edinburgh hairdresser Daryll Rowe to appear in new BBC documentary

READ MORE: Missed bin collections blamed as Edinburgh’s rodent call-outs soar

Phase 7, which involves improving footways and crossings around the Usher Hall, is scheduled to be complete by 28 April.