Blackridge crash: Man, 78, dies after car collides with two vehicles in West Lothian
Police are appealing for information following a road crash in the Lothians after an elderly man died.
The incident happened around 9.40am today, when a red Vauxhall Combo was involved in a collision with a parked blue Mazda 3 and a white Citroen Berlingo.
Emergency services attended and a 78-year-old man, the driver of the Vauxhall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
"The driver of the Citroen was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh as a precaution.
Sergeant Kosmas Papakyriakou said: “We are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances of what happened and would like to speak to anyone who has not already been in touch with officers.“If you saw anything that could help or have dash-cam footage that could assist our investigation then please get in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0745 of Monday, 21 February, 2022.