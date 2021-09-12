Man charged with ‘road traffic offences’ after five pedestrians hit by car in Edinburgh
A man has been charged with “road traffic offences” after five pedestrians were struck by a car in Edinburgh.
Sunday, 12th September 2021, 10:29 pm
The 36-year-old was arrested and charged in connection with the incident, which happened on Rose Street shortly before 1am on Sunday. Three women – aged 37, 22 and 65 – and two men, aged 39 and 60, were taken to hospital but it is understood only one pedestrian remains in hospital as of Sunday night.The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, said Police Scotland.