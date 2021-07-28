The incident happened on the Beltonford Roundabout near Dunbar this afternoon, with emergency services in attendance.

Police confirmed that a male motorcyclist had been taken to hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 4.55pm on Wednesday, 28 July, police were called to a report of a one car road crash involving a motorbike on the A1087 from Beltonford Round, Dunbar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say the incident took place shortly before 5pm.

"Emergency services attended and the male motorcyclist was taken to hospital."