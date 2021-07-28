Man in hospital after motorbike crash near Dunbar

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash in East Lothian

By Scott McCartney
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 7:53 pm
Updated Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 7:53 pm

The incident happened on the Beltonford Roundabout near Dunbar this afternoon, with emergency services in attendance.

Police confirmed that a male motorcyclist had been taken to hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 4.55pm on Wednesday, 28 July, police were called to a report of a one car road crash involving a motorbike on the A1087 from Beltonford Round, Dunbar.

Police say the incident took place shortly before 5pm.

"Emergency services attended and the male motorcyclist was taken to hospital."

PoliceEast Lothian