Man’s body discovered on Edinburgh City Bypass: What we know so far

The body of a man was discovered on the central reservation of the Edinburgh City Bypass on Thursday morning.

Here’s what we know so far.

-Police were alerted to the incident on the A720 City Bypass following a report of concern for a person at around 8.20am on Thursday.

-A man’s body was discovered on the central reservation between Gilmerton and the Sheriffhall roundabout.

-His death is currently being treated as unexplained.

-Police say the road will remain closed for some time while inquiries are carried out.

-A number of diversions are in place and traffic is congested from Straiton to Gilmerton in both directions.

-Detectives are at the scene along with road policing officers and forensics.

-The identity of the man will not be released until his next of kin are informed.

We’ll bring you more information on this story as we get it.

