Ahead of strike action by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), TPE say they will only be running a very small number of services on both Saturday 30 April and Sunday 1 May.

Network Rail will also be carrying out major engineering work across the weekend, including on bank holiday Monday, which will mean fewer trains and some bus replacements will be in place.

On the West Coast Mainline, upgrades between Carlisle and Edinburgh/Glasgow will be taking place between Saturday and bank holiday Monday, as well as work between Oxenholme and Edinburgh/Glasgow on Sunday and a replacement bus service will be in operation for those who are making essential journeys.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience Director for TransPennine Express, said: “With further action by RMT taking this weekend, we are urging customers once again to avoid travel on our services and travel either side of the weekend instead.

“We are saddened and disappointed that this disruption will mean that we are unable to get our customers to where they want to be this bank holiday weekend.”

Strikes by RMT are planned to take place on Sundays up to and including June 5, and on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 June.

