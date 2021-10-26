Maybury crash: Glasgow Road closed after bus and car collide as injuries reported
Emergency services are on the scene tonight after a crash in Edinburgh between a car and a bus.
Police say there are reports of injuries at the Glasgow Road incident, near the Maybury roundabout.
Glasgow Road has been closed while emergency services deal with the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7pm, police received a report of a road traffic collision involving a car and a bus on Glasgow Road, Edinburgh. “Emergency services are on the scene and there are reports of people being injured.
"The road is currently closed as officers deal with the incident and carry out enquiries.”
The crash, which involves a Lothians Bus, has caused diversions to be put in place.Lothian Buses has issued an update on the closure, which affects the number 31: “Due to a road closure buses are unable to serve Glasgow Road and are instead diverted via Drum Brae South, Queensferry Road and Maybury Road in both directions until further notice.”