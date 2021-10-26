Maybury crash: Glasgow Road closed after bus and car collide as injuries reported

Police say there are reports of injuries at the Glasgow Road incident, near the Maybury roundabout.

Glasgow Road has been closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7pm, police received a report of a road traffic collision involving a car and a bus on Glasgow Road, Edinburgh. “Emergency services are on the scene and there are reports of people being injured.

"The road is currently closed as officers deal with the incident and carry out enquiries.”

The crash, which involves a Lothians Bus, has caused diversions to be put in place.Lothian Buses has issued an update on the closure, which affects the number 31: “Due to a road closure buses are unable to serve Glasgow Road and are instead diverted via Drum Brae South, Queensferry Road and Maybury Road in both directions until further notice.”

Updates to follow.

The crash happened near the Marriott this evening.

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.