‘Meltin John’ among 8 winners of West Lothian’s ‘name a gritter’ competition

The eight winners of West Lothian Council’s ‘name a gritter competition’ have been announced.

More than 700 names were put forward and an incredible 48,000 votes were cast.

But here are the eight names which received the most votes...

- Sir Chilly Connolly (Katie Ford, S1 West Calder High School)

- Han Snowlo (P6, Bellsquarry Primary School)

- Elvis Spreadly (Matthew Fontaine, S5 The James Young High School)

- West Snowthian (Whitburn Academy 5W1 AND Dedridge Primary Autism Resource Class

- Alba Gritting Ye (Alfie Dunnett, P5 Boghall Primary)

- Meltin John (Alba Macgregor, P1 Williamston Primary School)

- Obi Wan Gritobi (Dominik Wisniewski, P7 Simpson Primary School)

- Salt-tyre (Cassidy Aitken, Simpson Primary Nursery Class)

Other popular names making the top 20 included The Greates Showman, Grit Expectations and Dario Frangritti.

West Lothian council’s xecutive councillor for the environment, Tom Conn, said: “Congratulations to the eight winners.

“We have been overwhelmed by the number of votes cast and the amount of tremendous ideas put forward. We’d like to thank everyone that took time to submit ideas, and to those who took the time to vote.

“This is obviously meant to be a little bit of fun however, there is a serious message behind the competition which is to recognise the work that our staff do over the winter period, and highlight the importance of being prepared during the Winter period. Thank you to all those that took part.”

