Around 850 Midlothian streets could have speed limits cut from 30mph to 20mph, after councillors gave the go-ahead for officers to draw up an action plan to implement the road safety measures.

The move comes after more than 1,000 comments and suggestions were gathered from local people and community organisations at a public consultation on speed limits in November of last year. Residents and other stakeholders were asked for their views on existing limits in local areas, and on 20mph speed limits in towns, villages and smaller settlements. The information gathered led to these proposed speed limit changes across the county, which will now progress through the formal statutory process towards implementation.

Changes which could be made in Midlothian

Expect to see a lot more of these 20mph signs across Midlothian.

Changes have been outlined which would affect various areas of the county. A 30mph speed limit will be imposed along all of Old Pentland Road. Stretches of the road currently have limits of 40mph and 60mph.

The speed limit in Howgate will be reduced from 30mph to 20mph. Speed reduction measures will be put in place. The speed limit on Edgehead Road will be cut to 20mph and speed reduction measures put in place. The speed limits within Dewarton and Pathhead village will both be cut to 20mph.

In Roslin, the speed limit on the B7006 Main Street and Penicuik Road will be reduced to 20mph.