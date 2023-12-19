Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police Scotland has urged motorists to avoid a busy Midlothian road following a rush-hour crash this morning, Tuesday, December 19.

Niven's Knowe Road in Lonahead is blocked and there is queueing traffic in the area due to a crash there between Dryden Terrace to Dryden Road, reported by the police and AA Traffic News at around 7.30am this morning. This is currently affecting traffic between Bilston and Lasswade.

At this stage it is unknown if there were any casualties in the early morning rush hour crash in Loanhead.

Niven's Knowe Road is closed both ways from Dryden Terrace to Dryden Road following this morning's crash.