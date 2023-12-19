News you can trust since 1873
Midlothian roads: Police warn motorists to avoid Loanhead road following rush hour crash

Kevin Quinn
Published 19th Dec 2023, 08:31 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 08:31 GMT
Police Scotland has urged motorists to avoid a busy Midlothian road following a rush-hour crash this morning, Tuesday, December 19.

Niven's Knowe Road in Lonahead is blocked and there is queueing traffic in the area due to a crash there between Dryden Terrace to Dryden Road, reported by the police and AA Traffic News at around 7.30am this morning. This is currently affecting traffic between Bilston and Lasswade.

At this stage it is unknown if there were any casualties in the early morning rush hour crash in Loanhead.

Niven's Knowe Road is closed both ways from Dryden Terrace to Dryden Road following this morning's crash.Niven's Knowe Road is closed both ways from Dryden Terrace to Dryden Road following this morning's crash.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Herd Terrace in Loanhead is currently closed between Dryden Road and Dryden Avenue due to a crash. Emergency services are at the scene and we would ask drivers to use alternative routes and avoid the area at this time.”