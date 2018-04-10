Narrowing Princes Street pavement risks safety says campaigners

CITY of Edinburgh Council should rethink its controversial plan to narrow the pavement on a busy section of Princes Street, campaigners claimed last night.

Living Streets Edinburgh – responding to the council’s Tram Route Cycle Safety Consultation – said narrowing one of the busiest pavements in Edinburgh – at the junction of Princes Street and South St Andrew Street – could compromise safety.

Campaigners have hit back at the idea of narrowing the pavement

Spokesman David Hunter said: “We understand the need to introduce an acceptable geometry for the cycle route crossing the tram tracks at this location, but we oppose the potential loss of pedestrian space. Reducing the pavement width would increase the risk of pedestrians spilling into the carriageway/tram tracks.

“We’re calling on the council to have a fresh think about how to improve safety for cyclists at this location.

“The main victims of road vehicle collisions are pedestrians, and their needs should be at the forefront of thinking on improvements to the tram route, bearing in mind also that 99 per cent of tram users access the tram on foot (or wheelchair).”

According to the group the pavement widths at the junction of Princes Street and South St Andrew Street would reduce from 11.14 metres to 8.4 metres.