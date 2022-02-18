Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The Trams to Newhaven project will add three miles to the existing tramline, taking the route from the current city-centre terminus at York Place down Leith Walk and on to Newhaven.

The drone images and timelapse video show works on Bernard Street and Constitution Street, including the re-installation of the Burns statue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tramworks at the top of Leith Walk

Transport convener Lesley Macinnes said: “Last month we celebrated the return of the Burns statue to Bernard Street, which was a real milestone for the Trams to Newhaven project. This video shows how much more is being progressed in the area, including the construction of the Shore tram stop.

“Once complete, this project will be transformative for the local area, and the city as a whole, vastly improving the surrounding streetscape and providing a high capacity and reliable, sustainable mode of transport link to this densely populated part of the city.”

Vice-convener Karen Doran added: “We’re quickly moving through the final year of construction for the project, before we begin a period of testing and commissioning ahead of opening for service in spring 2023. These images and video demonstrate just how much progress we’re making towards this.”

The route heads down Leith Walk

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

The tram tracks at Ocean Drive

Another view of the tramline at Ocean Drive