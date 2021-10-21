New M9 junction at Winchburgh given the green light

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The development has already delivered over 650 new homes, shops and business space, parks and recreation space and a canal-side marina with three schools currently under constructions.

The new junction will unlock the final delivery of the Winchburgh masterplan which, when complete, will see at least 3,800 new homes, improved transport links, and a minimum of 40-acres of employment land created.

An artist's impression of the new M9 junction

Construction on the M9 is expected to begin in February with the junction due to open at the end of 2022. The junction will be formed by constructing four new slip roads centred around the existing underpass below the motorway. Served by a fully upgraded core road, it will connect the town centre with the southern roundabout at the new M9 junction.

John Hamilton, Chief Executive, Winchburgh Developments Ltd said: “The new junction has been a core element of the Winchburgh masterplan since its inception. Historically, transport connectivity has been heavily constrained by a motorway network that completely by-passed the village. This development will be transformational in improving journey times to and from Edinburgh and the Lothians for residents, businesses and visitors.”

As part of the planning conditions, no more than 1,000 residential units could be occupied in Winchburgh until the new M9 junction was complete. Now that the junction has been given the go-ahead, the final phases of the masterplan can progress.

