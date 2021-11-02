North Bridge will be closed to allow maintenance, Edinburgh City Council announces

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The council have also advised travellers that traffic on North Bridge will be reduced to one lane southbound from Saturday, November 13, for up to nine months.

The western footpath will be closed but the eastern footpath will be reopened for pedestrians, there will be a clearly signed diversion in place for northbound traffic, via Chambers Street, George IV Bridge and The Mound.

North Bridge will be closed overnight this month.

These changes have been made to allow essential works to the top and underside of the bridge deck on the western side.

Works to the top of the deck include relaying of pavement slabs and kerbs, surfacing works, drainage upgrades and waterproofing repairs, while works to the underside involve the repairs to the reinforced concrete bridge deck.

The council have said plans have been discussed with the emergency services and have been coordinated with the Trams to Newhaven project.

The council’s transport and environment convener, Councillor Lesley Macinnes said: “This is a major project to refurbish one of Edinburgh’s iconic landmarks and we’ve been working extremely hard to minimise disruption throughout.

“In order for contractors to complete the next phase of essential works it’s necessary that we reduce the carriageway to one lane only, meaning northbound traffic is diverted along another route.

“We’re communicating with local residents, businesses and stakeholders, as well as Lothian Buses, to make sure they’re up-to-date with the changes, and there will be a clearly signed diversion in place.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their patience at this time, and look forward to the completion of the project, which will return this A-listed structure to its former glory.”

The council’s transport and environment vice convener, Councillor Karen Doran said: “North Bridge is a key link from the north to the south of the city and in order to ensure its longevity we need to carry out these crucial works.

The closure will enable the upcoming works to be undertaken safely, both on top of the bridge deck, and below the road level.”

