Overnight carriageway closures on M90 southbound this weekend

Roadworks stock photo by John Devline.

Retexturing is a process used to increase the skid resistance of a road by propelling high velocity steel shot at the surface.

To ensure the safety of the workforce and road users, the southbound carriageway of the M90 will be closed from Junction 1 to the M9 from 8pm – 6am on both nights.

A diversion route will be signposted via the A90, A902 (Maybury Road) and A8 (Glasgow Road), joining the M9 at Newbridge Roundabout. This diversion will an estimated 11 minutes and six miles to affected journeys.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Access to emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

Consultation has been carried out with relevant stakeholders to share information about the project in advance.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “This retexturing treatment will improve safety for motorists using this stretch of the M90.

“Carriageway closures are essential for safety during the works, however we’ve planned them to take place overnight to minimise disruption.

“We thank motorists in advance for their patience and encourage them to plan ahead by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org, twitter at @trafficscotland or the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.