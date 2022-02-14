Overnight roadworks at Boghall Farm
Overnight works to renew the road surface on the A702 at Boghall Farm in Midlothian are planned for overnight March 2/3.
Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland will carry out the work, to be completed between 7.30pm and 6.30am. For the safety of road workers and motorists, the A702 will be closed in both directions between Bush Loan Road and Damhead. A diversion will be signposted via the A701 and A703.
Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s south east network manager, said: “These surfacing improvements on the A702 at Boghall Farm will increase skid resistance and ride quality, creating safer and smoother journeys for motorists. A road closure is essential to ensure the safety of workers and motorists, however to minimise delays we’ve planned the works to take place during night-time hours.”