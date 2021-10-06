The A1 between Dolphingstone and Wallyford will be closed overnight

The northbound carriageway of the A1, between Dolphingstone junction and Wallyford junction, is set to close overnight at the end of the month for resurfacing works.

Work will take place from October 26 to November 2.

BEAR Scotland, Transport Scotland’s operating company, will resurface 2.3km of carriageway with the northbound carriageway of the A1 closing from 20:00 until 06:00 each night.A diversion route will be signposted between Dolphingstone junction and Wallyford junction via the A199 and A6094. This diversion will add approximately 2.1 miles and six minutes to affected journeys.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services will be given access through the works at all times and local access for residents within the closure points will be maintained when it is safe to pass through the work area.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will help to address the defects on this section of the A1 and will greatly improve the driving experience for motorists.

“It is essential that we close the road during these works to ensure the safety of our road workers and motorists, however we’ve arranged for the project to take place overnight and at weekends to minimise the impact.

“We thank motorists and the local community in advance for their patience and understanding. We’ll do all we can to complete the work as quickly and safely as possible.”