“Pavements are for people, not for cars” - Edinburgh reacts as driver plans parking ticket court battle

Readers have been angered by a dogged driver’s determination to take Edinburgh City Council to court over a £60 parking ticket following a two-year legal wrangle.

Andrew Newell woke one February morning in 2017 to find the charge slapped on the windscreen of his Vauxhall Vectra outside his Pilrig Heights flat in Edinburgh.

Andrew Newell is appealing a parking ticket he was issued with at Pilrig Heights. Picture: Ian Rutherford

READ MORE: Livid Edinburgh driver prepared to take city council to court over £60 parking ticket

The Sighthill College law lecturer argued he was parked on a distinctly different patch of tarmac to the pavement, but two appeals failed – so he plans to ask for a judicial review.

He wrote to the council challenging the charge, arguing there were no signs warning of parking time restrictions.

And he even submitted images which, he argued, proved the area he left his car shares the same “brick design” as the parking bays.

But the council stuck to their guns and the Parking and Bus Lane Tribunal for Scotland agreed.

Mr Newell, who has since paid the £60 fine, has now set up a crowdfunding page to raise £15,000 to cover the legal costs of taking his dispute to a judicial review.

But Evening News readers have been largely critical of Mr Newell’s approach.

One reader, Rachael Livesey, said: “If you have to drive up the kerb to park there... it’s definitely the pavement!”

Steven Oliver said: “Pavements are for people, not for cars.”

Raymond Walpole said: “You should have gone to Specsavers. What do you think the yellow lines are for, do you think they mean park on the footpath?”

Some readers expressed specific anger and annoyance over Mr Newell’s decision to ‘crowdfund’ to pay for the legal costs, and that public money is being used by the local authority to defend the appeals.

One reader, Emma Dow, said: “Crowdfunding?!?!?! OMG! Get a grip you have failed 2 appeals so do you not think to leave this, or fund yourself it’s not everyone else’s problem!”

Another, Steven McKenzie, wrote: “He got a £60 fine. And wants £15,000 of other people’s money. Yeah that seems cool.

“I’m away to set up my own page of ‘give me your money because I want it.’”

Jennifer Nelson O’Leary said: “Double yellow and a kerb. It’s so obviously not a parking bay... What a waste of the councils time and money.”

Others said the case highlighted a wider problem in the city.

Pauline Downie said; “People parking on pavements have no thought for anyone. How are people in wheelchairs, mums with buggies, supposed to get past. This is turning into a real problem in Edinburgh.”

Angus Smith said: “Can just see me or partner getting by with power wheelchairs.

“If I cannot get by I have had to bash cars with my chair it’s happened a few times at Livingston Train station when I was forced on to main road.”

Mark McDonald said: “They should give everyone tickets who park on pavements.”

However Duncan Thomson said: “Lots of ill informed folk here lol. Suffice to say you can park on pavements, though the area in question may not be defined as such, possibly a common area.

“Mind I’d be paying the fine rather than making a point and costing a fortune if he lose.”

Cez Simeons said the location in which Mr Newell parked could be viewed as not causing an obstruction, but added: “However, the delineation provided by double yellow lines would suggest he has committed a civil infringement.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital