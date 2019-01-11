Pictures: Driver ploughs car through garden wall of West Lothian home

A driver lost control of his car before it ploughed through the garden wall of a West Lothian home this afternoon.

As these dramatic pictures show, the silver vehicle finished up on its side just inches from the front door of the property in South Street, Armadale.

The damage, viewed from across the street.

Debris from the broken wall was left strewn across the garden and pavement and the vehicle's windscreen, roof and driver side door were all damaged.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the incident at 2:05pm today, adding: "Emergency services attended and a man in his 20s was treated by the ambulance service."

Details of the extent of his injuries are unknown, but one eye-witness posted a message on Facebook which read: "Fright of my life! We were driving opposite side of the road and witnessed this.

"If it didn't go into the house it would have been straight on into me and kids.

The recovery vehicle at the scene.

"So glad the guy's okay, jumped out car without a scratch on him! Counting my blessings everyone okay."