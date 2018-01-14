Police car involved in crash at Barnton junction

A police car has been involved in an accident at the Barnton junction today.

Pictures showed damage to the front of the vehicle which had its blue lights activated. Police would only confirm there was “an ongoing road incident” at the junction Queensferry Road at Whitehouse Road.

A spokesman said there were no injuries.

A second car was stranded eastbound at the junction, its hazard lights on and what was thought to be the driver nearby talking in their phone.

Two police officers in hi vis vests were left to try and direct traffic at the complex junction with traffic trying to head north, south, east and west.

One eyewitness said: “The cop car was it a right old state. It clearly gave something a bit of a thump and didn’t look like it would be going anywhere except the shop to be fixed.

“The two officers were doing their best to keep the traffic going, but it was getting pretty busy.

“It’s a bad enough junction at the best of times but today was even busier, so they had their hands full.

“You could see lots of folk were really bugged by it. Others clearly found it amusing.

“The poor guys did look a bit sheepish, it has to be said. It must have been pretty embarrassing.”

Traffic was already busy in the area before the smash after an incident on the nearby M90 had closed traffic, while another ongoing police incident had closed the Kincardine Bridge.