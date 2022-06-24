Officers from Fife Road Police and Dundee Road Police stopped the 83-year-old male driver on the A92, near the Melville Lodges Roundabout, as he had been driving too slow.

However, during the stop, officers discovered that his driver’s licence had been revoked.

The man’s car has been seized by police, who have reported him to the Procurator Fiscal.

A social media post from Road Policing Scotland said: “#FifeRP normally stop speeders, so stopping this 83 year old driver on the A92 whilst we were working with #DundeeRP was different as he was driving too slow.

“Checks revealed a revoked licence & shouldn't be driving. He's been reported & the car seized.”

Although most roads do not have minimum speeding limits, police can stop drivers if they believe they are putting others or themselves at risk by driving too slow.