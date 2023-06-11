News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Another Tory MP resigns and triggers a third by-election
Eight teenagers arrested after 16-year-old stabbed to death
Three Brits missing after boat bursts into flames in Egypt
British woman shot and partner killed by armed intruders
Dog walker ‘lucky to be alive’ after being bitten by a snake
When will heatwave end as Met Office issue more rain & storm warnings

Police rush to A1 after pedestrian spotted on busy road at Wallyford during Gumball 3000 rally

Motorists warned of hazard on busy A1 in East Lothian
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 11th Jun 2023, 13:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 13:30 BST

A pedestrian was spotted walking on the A1 during the Gumball supercar rally.

Police have reportedly been called to a Southbound stretch of the A1, at Wallyford, after a person was seen walking on the road at around 12.30pm on Sunday, June 11. Traffic Scotland alerted drivers to the hazard, writing: “Police are en route to reports of a pedestrian on the #A1 southbound at Wallyford. If you're on that route to catch some of the Gumball cars, please stay safe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Around 100 sports cars are currently passing through East Lothian for the Gumball 3000, a nine-day road trip across Europe finishing in Porto Montenegro.

Police called after pedestrian spotted on A1 at Wallyford in East Lothian.Police called after pedestrian spotted on A1 at Wallyford in East Lothian.
Police called after pedestrian spotted on A1 at Wallyford in East Lothian.
Most Popular

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.