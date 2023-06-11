Police have reportedly been called to a Southbound stretch of the A1, at Wallyford, after a person was seen walking on the road at around 12.30pm on Sunday, June 11. Traffic Scotland alerted drivers to the hazard, writing: “Police are en route to reports of a pedestrian on the #A1 southbound at Wallyford. If you're on that route to catch some of the Gumball cars, please stay safe.