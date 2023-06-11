Police rush to A1 after pedestrian spotted on busy road at Wallyford during Gumball 3000 rally
A pedestrian was spotted walking on the A1 during the Gumball supercar rally.
Police have reportedly been called to a Southbound stretch of the A1, at Wallyford, after a person was seen walking on the road at around 12.30pm on Sunday, June 11. Traffic Scotland alerted drivers to the hazard, writing: “Police are en route to reports of a pedestrian on the #A1 southbound at Wallyford. If you're on that route to catch some of the Gumball cars, please stay safe.
Around 100 sports cars are currently passing through East Lothian for the Gumball 3000, a nine-day road trip across Europe finishing in Porto Montenegro.
Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.