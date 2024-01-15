Road organisations call for permanent repairs rather than using temporary patches to tackle pothole problem

Pothole-related breakdowns reached a five-year high in 2023, according to new figures released on National Pothole Day.

The AA said it received 632,000 call outs to vehicles damaged by road defects across the UK last year, a 16 per cent increase compared with the previous 12 months and the highest total since 666,000 in 2018 when many roads were damaged by prolonged extreme cold weather from the so-called Beast from the East.

Common vehicle problems caused by potholes include punctures, distorted wheels, damaged shock absorbers and broken suspension springs. Potholes are often formed when water enters cracks in the road surface, then freezes and expands.

The AA is part of a new coalition named the Pothole Partnership marking National Pothole Day on January 15 by sending a five-point plan to central and local government officials to press the case for more effective road repairs.

This includes making permanent repairs rather than using temporary patches, accelerating the distribution of pothole-repair funding, and full transparency from local authorities on their progress in tackling backlogs of road repair.

Other members are the National Motorcyclists Council, British Cycling, IAM RoadSmart, the British Motorcyclists Federation and pothole repair machine manufacturer JCB.

AA president Edmund King said: "Last year, AA patrols dealt with more than 600,000 pothole-related incidents which on a national scale will have cost drivers almost half a billion pounds. Currently, we often have a vicious circle of: pothole formed; damage caused; pothole patched; pothole reappears with more damage caused. What we need are more permanent repairs."

The RAC announced it had joined forces with technology company Metricell to encourage drivers to use a new mobile app named Stan to automatically collect data on road conditions via smartphone cameras. Metricell will share the information it receives with highways authorities.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: "Potholes are so much more than an irritation - they are a very serious danger to all road users which we fear will only get worse as the weather gets colder during these next few months.

"To prevent water damaging the roads in these winter months when it freezes and expands, we implore local highways authorities to completely resurface those in the worst condition and carry out more surface dressing between April and September on roads that are starting to deteriorate."

In November, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to tackle "the scourge of potholes" with an extra £8.3 billion of funding over 11 years for local roads maintenance in England using money saved by scrapping HS2 north of Birmingham.