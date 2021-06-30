Princes Street incident: Road reopened after man injured near Waverley Station

Roads have reopened at the east end of Princes Street after an injured man was treated outside Waverley Station.

By Scott McCartney
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 4:50 pm
The road has been closed and diversions are in place.

Paramedics were in attendance at the incident, which happened at around 3.20pm today.

Diversions were in place while the man was given medical attention.

Police say it was the result of a fall.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At 3.20pm, police received a report that a man was injured in Princes Street, Edinburgh.

Emergency services attended, and it appears the man had fallen.

"The road has now reopened.”

