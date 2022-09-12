Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Many roads in the heart of the Capital are closed and parking restrictions will be strictly enforced.

Traffic Scotland urged people: “Where possible, consider using public transport or Park & Ride and leave extra time for your journey. Leave plenty of extra time for your journey and plan ahead.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh Trams said with thousands expected to file past the coffin at St Giles they would be running all-night services tonight to help keep the city moving.

The city council warned the city would be “extremely busy” both today and tomorrow and echoed the plea to plan ahead. It added: “Accessibility and opportunities for viewing and parking are likely to be limited.”

ScotRail said: “We will do everything we can to help people pay their respects at any of the ceremonial events taking place in Scotland.

“Our trains will be busier than normal, particularly to and from Edinburgh, during this period, and we will keep people up to date across our social media channels and on our website.”

The Queen's coffin will be taken in procession up the Royal Mile to St Giles Cathedral. Photo: Euan Cherry/Scottish Daily Mail/PA Wire

Lothian Buses said because of road closures some of their services had been diverted.

The city council urged people to use one of the Capital’s seven park-and-ride sites – Ingliston, Hermiston, Newcraighall, Ferrytoll, Sheriffhall, Straiton or Wallyford – to leave their car and take a bus into the city centre.

Council leader Cammy Day said: “The eyes of the world are upon us and I’m really proud that our Capital city continues to play such a significant role in saying farewell to Her Majesty.

“We’re continuing to work closely with Scottish Government, Police Scotland and transport providers to manage disruption and safely accommodate the large numbers of visitors who will wish to pay their final respects over the next couple of days.

“We’re reminding everyone to consider their travel needs and avoid any non-essential travel.”

And the Scottish Government posted advice for those planning to join the crowds in the Royal Mile to watch today’s procession: “Plan your journey and check travel advice; dress for the weather; bring water; prepare for long periods of standing; expect large crowds; look out for each other.”

Roads closed:

Abbey Mount at Regent Road

Abbeyhill at Abbey Lane

Abbeyhill at Abbeyhill Crescent

Blackfriars Street

Calton Road at Abbeyhill Crescent

Calton Road at Leith Street (local access only)

Canongate at St Mary Street and Jeffrey Street

Carrington Road at Crewe Road South

Carrington Road at East Fettes Avenue

Castle Terrace

Castlehill

Chambers Street

East Market Street at junction with Jeffrey Street

Fettes Avenue

High Street at Cockburn Street

High Street at George IV and The Mound

Holyrood Park entrance at Meadowbank Terrace

Johnston Terrace

Lawnmarket

New Street, south of the entrance to Waverley car park

Nicolson Street at West Nicholson Street (road closed northbound only; local access provided to Blair Street)

Niddry Street

Old Tolboth Wynd