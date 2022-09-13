She will be flown to London in preparation for her funeral, set to take place on Monday, September 19.

There will be travel disruption and road closures in the Capital today as the coffin is moved.

The coffin is due to be moved at 4.30 pm on Tuesday and will travel down Johnston Terrace, Castle Terrace, Lothian Road, Queensferry Street, Queensferry Road, Maybury Road and Turnhouse Road.

Thousands of people are expected to line the streets and roads to pay their respects.

Edinburgh Travel confirms that: “A full closure of the A90 corridor and all adjoining roads will be phased in from 1pm, starting with the A90 citybound from Barnton junction.

“The westbound A90 from Dean Bridge to Barnton and all side roads off Queensferry Road will close from 3pm.

“Barnton and Maybury junctions and Maybury Road will be fully closed from 5pm and will reopen as soon as the cortege has passed through.

Queen Elizabeth II: What route will the Queen's coffin take in Edinburgh today? What are the travel disruptions that are expected?

"Other routes will be reopened as soon as crowds have dispersed and it is deemed safe to do so but are expected to be open by 6.30pm.”