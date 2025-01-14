Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Works on the Queensferry Crossing are set to cause two overnight closures of the M90, and lane realignment and speed restrictions for up to 16 days on the bridge itself.

A section of the northbound carriageway on the Queensferry Crossing will be temporarily realigned with traffic cones for up to 16 days from Wednesday, January 15.

This is to allow Forth Crossing Bridge Constructors (FCBC) to recommence essential under-deck maintenance at the south end of the Queensferry Crossing on behalf of Transport Scotland. This is a continuation of work which began in December 2024 but was not completed prior to Christmas due to adverse weather.

A 50mph temporary speed limit will be in force throughout the period and a free vehicle recovery service will be provided to attend to any breakdowns within the extent of the roadworks.

David Bishop, BEAR Scotland’s South East Unit Bridges Manager, said: “BEAR Scotland will be supporting FCBC to recommence this essential maintenance on behalf of Transport Scotland.

“To keep road users and operatives safe during these works, the same traffic management arrangement to that implemented prior to Christmas will be installed. This was shown to have very little impact on northbound traffic.”

Meanwhile, two overnight closures of the M90 are planned to allow maintenance to be carried out on the Queensferry Crossing, including updating and testing software for the automated barriers that are used to divert traffic onto the Forth Road Bridge, an inspection of the expansion joints on the southbound carriageway, and other routine tasks that require access to the carriageway.

Between 11pm and 4am on the night of Thursday, January 16, the M90 will be closed in both directions at Junction 1B Ferrytoll: Southbound traffic will be diverted off the M90 at Ferrytoll, across the A9000 Forth Road Bridge and along the A904 Builyeon Road to rejoin the M90 at Junction 1A Queensferry; Northbound traffic will be diverted off the motorway at Ferrytoll then immediately back on again via the northbound on-slip.

Between 11pm and 4am on the night of Friday, January 17, the M90 will be closed in both directions between Scotstoun and Queensferry Junctions: Southbound traffic will be diverted from Junction 1A Queensferry via the A904 to Echline Junction, then via the southbound Public Transport Link and the A90 into Edinburgh, Maybury Road and Glasgow Road to M9 Junction 1 Newbridge.

Traffic joining the M90 northbound from the A90 will be diverted up the northbound Public Transport Link then onto the B800 towards Echline Junction, the A904 and Queensferry Junction Traffic wishing to join the M90 northbound from the M9 eastbound will be diverted off at M9 Junction 2, onto the B8046 and then the A904 to M90 Junction 1A Queensferry.

Traffic wishing to join the M90 northbound from the M9 westbound will be diverted on to M9 Junction 3, and then back eastbound to exit at M9 Junction 2, onto the B8046 and then the A904 to M90 Junction 1A Queensferry/ The M9 Junction 1B Winchburgh eastbound on-slip will be closed, with traffic diverted from M9 Junction 3.

David Bishop, BEAR Scotland’s South East Unit Bridges Manager, said: “The Queensferry Crossing automated barriers require routine software updates to ensure the control units operate as required. A recent review of the system’s programming identified that an update, followed by trial deployments of the barriers, is required to ensure the barriers continue to function properly.

“We need to close the carriageway during these trial deployments to ensure the safety of road users and the workforce, however we’ve scheduled the work between 11pm and 4am to minimise any disruption.

“We’ll be making full use of the closures to carry out other maintenance and inspection tasks. This will reduce the need for further closures in future.”