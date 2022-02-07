Queensferry M90 carriageway to close for gantry signs repairs

Stock photo by Michael Gillen.

The M90 northbound will be closed from M9 Junction 1A Kirkliston to M90 Junction 1A Queensferry, from 8pm on February 24 until 5am on February 25.

The A90 northbound will be restricted to a single lane running in the hard shoulder from the Scotstoun underpass to M90 Junction 1A Queensferry.

The following diversion routes will be signposted for traffic wishing to join the M90 northbound: Traffic on the M9 northbound will be directed to exit at Junction 3 Burghmuir and continue via the A803 and the A904 to Queensferry. Traffic on the M9 southbound will be directed to turn at M9 Junction 1 Newbridge, before joining the same diversion route as northbound M9 traffic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s Network Manager for South East Scotland, said: “It is essential to close the northbound M90 to allow safe access for our operatives to repair sign panels on overhead gantries.

“We’ve scheduled the works at night to minimise disruption, however motorists planning to travel that night should plan ahead and allow some extra time for their journey.

“We’re grateful to road users and local communities for their patience.”