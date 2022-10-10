RMT union members are taking part in a 24-hour strike action today (October 10), following a pay dispute with Scotrail.

The rail operator has warned passengers that “a very limited number of services will operate on a very limited number of routes”.

Only three Scotrail services will run across Scotland. From 7.30am to 6.30am, two trains an hour will run between Milngavie and Edinburgh, while one train an hour will run between Glasgow and both Lanark and Larkhall.

The public have been told to “only travel if you really need to”, and to consider alternative options to rail travel where possible.

A large number of Scotrail staff are RMT members, including conductors, ticket examiners, hospitality, station staff and CCTV operators.

Scotrail services will also be impacted on Friday, October 14, as RMT members take part in an overtime and rest day working ban as part of action short of a strike.

RMT members such as station staff and train conductors are taking part in a strike on Monday, October 10. Picture: John Devlin

Monday’s strike was confirmed last week, when RMT members rejected an improved pay offer of 5% from Scotrail.

Mick Hogg, RMT Scottish organiser, described the latest pay deal as "a kick in the teeth", and said: “The 5% goes no where near the cost of living crisis and constitutes a pay cut, not acceptable to RMT members. Enough is enough.”

He told BBC Scotland: “We feel 8.2-8.3% is a fair offer. If it is good enough for the Scottish government to give bin workers and teachers a 10% pay increase then it is good enough for rail workers. "

"The bosses don't hold back when they give themselves pay rises and we have a situation within Scotland's railway where the managing director is on a salary of £335,000 and we have a CEO of ScotRail holdings on £120,000 for a three-day week."

Phil Campbell, ScotRail's head of customer operations, said: "We're really disappointed that the dispute with the RMT has reached this outcome, given the strength of the improved pay offer ScotRail made.

"This strike action does nothing for the railway's recovery at this fragile time. It will severely impact our customers and it will also cost our staff through lost wages.

"We remain open to resolving this dispute."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "We absolutely respect the democratic right of union members to take industrial action, be that in Scotland or elsewhere, and we know there have been constructive discussions between ScotRail and the Scottish representatives of RMT members - unlike negotiations elsewhere in the UK at present.

"So it is really disappointing that Scottish members are being denied the opportunity to vote on a new Scottish deal.

"We call on the RMT national executive to suspend the ScotRail strike action in favour of a members' referendum on the revised pay offer - an offer which is self-funded, fair and affordable.

"ScotRail workers should be given the opportunity to decide for themselves.

