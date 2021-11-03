Railway services between Edinburgh and Fife cancelled after person hit by train between Inverkeithing and Cowdenbeath

ScotRail confirmed the incident.

ScotRail confirmed that the line has been closed after the incident between Inverkeithing and Cowdenbeath today.In a statement issued via social media, the company said: “Sadly, a person has been hit by a train between Inverkeithing and Cowdenbeath the line is closed.

While the emergency services attend our services between Edinburgh and Glenrothes With Thornton via Dunfermline Town will be cancelled.”

British Transport Police said: “We were called to the line near Dunfermline at 2.07pm today following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are working to identify the deceased and inform their next of kin.