Readers label Just Eat branding for new Edinburgh bike scheme "completely ridiculous"

Edinburgh Evening News readers have criticised a decision to name the new Edinburgh bike scheme "Just Eat Cycles."

The scheme, from Serco and Transport for Edinburgh, was initially pitched under the name of ‘Your Bike’ but a new name has now been confirmed.

A deal has been struck with Just Eat, who are sponsoring the Edinburgh Cycle Hire Scheme for the next 3 years, to call it Just Eat Cycles.

The name change means the current 'Your Bikes' branding will need to be replaced.

And the move has already sparked criticism from Edinburgh Evening News readers.

One reader, Michael Stimson, said: "So presumably when Just Eat end their sponsorship in three years time if not before, then there will be another outlay to rebrand the bikes with the new sponsors name. Completely ridiculous."

However Scott Moncrieff replied: "The outlay will be funded by the sponsors, so for example if McDonalds were to sponsor in the future, a amount would be written into the contract for them to fund any rebranding. Quite standard."

Yvonne Bruce said: "Who wants to eat a bike, bit (of a) silly name."

Serco has proposed a network comprising between 40 and 80 locations around the capital that would ultimately support a scheme of 1000 bikes by the end of 2018.

