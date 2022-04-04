Road closure for resurfacing works at Duntarvie on M9
The southbound M9 after Junction 2 Philipstoun will be closed between 7.30pm and 6am on the nights of April 13-16.
This is to allow one kilometre of carriageway to be resurfaced.
A clearly signed diversion route for southbound traffic will be in place between Junction 2 and Junction 1a, via the A904 and M90.
Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will improve safety and ride quality for motorists using this stretch of the M9.
“We thank road users and the local community in advance for their patience while we carry out this project. We’ll do all we can to complete the work as quickly and safely as possible.”
All traffic management will be removed outwith working hours and access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.
Consultation has been carried out with relevant stakeholders to make them aware of the plans in advance.
Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org, twitter at @trafficscotland or the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.