Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The airline will have a total of 250 weekly flights from the Capital – 50 more than in the pre-pandemic summer of 2019.

It will offer 65 routes, including the new destinations of Bari, Cork, Madrid, Marrakesh, Nimes, Palermo, Paris, and Santiago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The greener, cleaner Boeing 737 8-200 “Gamechanger” aircraft

And it will base two additional aircraft at Edinburgh for summer 2022, increasing the fleet to 10, five of which will be Boeing 737 8-200 “Gamechanger” aircraft which have four per cent more seats, burn 16 per cent less fuel and create 40 per cent less noise emissions.

Ryanair said it represented an investment of over a billion euros and would support 300 highly-paid aviation jobs and 3,000 indirect jobs at Edinburgh airport, including 60 new jobs associated with the extra aircraft and around new 500 indirect jobs.

It said the expanded summer operation would give holidaymakers an abundance of choice to top European destinations in Greece, Spain, Italy, and Croatia and also give Scottish tourism a much-needed boost after two lost summers.

And Ryanair combined the announcement with a call to the UK government to scrap Airport Passenger Duty (APD) immediately for all travel saying that while the proposed cut is a step in the right direction, it is simply not enough.

Commercial director Jason McGuinness said: ”Efficient operations and competitive airport charges provide the foundation from which Ryanair can deliver long-term traffic growth and increased connectivity. We worked closely with our partners in Edinburgh airport to secure this growth and improve the services for those that live, work, or wish to visit the region.

“Ryanair now calls on the UK Government to further support this traffic recovery by scrapping APD completely. The 50 per cent reduction proposed for 2023 is too little, too late for post-covid recovery since APD puts UK airports at a severe cost disadvantage versus their European competitors.”

Edinburgh Airport CEO Gordon Dewar welcomed Ryanair’s announcement.

He said: "Ryanair's continued expansion at Edinburgh is extremely encouraging and is a huge show of confidence in the Edinburgh market. Aviation will play an important role in the recovery of the Scottish and UK economies and to be in a position where Ryanair are offering more than they did pre-pandemic is a very good place for us to be in, especially when five of the based aircraft will be the quietest and most environmentally friendly in the industry.

"We know there's a pent-up demand for travel and we want to offer choice to people, which is why we are looking to both retain and grow Edinburgh's connectivity. We must work with partners including airlines and governments to ensure Scotland is flexible in its approach and is seizing new opportunities that arise."

To celebrate the new summer schedule, Ryanair said it was launching a three-day seat sale with fares available from £19.99 for travel until October 2022, which must be booked by Friday February 18.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.