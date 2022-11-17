What roads will be closed on Saturday for Scotland v Argentina?

From 1.15pm – 3.15pm: Roseburn Street, Riversdale Bridge, and Russell Road – from Roseburn Street for 50m south-eastward

Several road closures will be in place in Edinburgh for Saturday's Scotland v Argentina match at Murrayfield Stadium.

From 1.45pm – 3.15pm: A8 Westbound – from Haymarket to Murrayfield Avenue

From 4.15pm to 6.45pm: Roseburn Street, Riversdale Bridge, Russell Road (from Roseburn Street for 50m south-eastward), Roseburn Terrace, West Coates, Balbirnie Place, Grosvenor Street (at West Maitland Street/Haymarket), Western Terrace/Corstorphine Road (Ellersly Road to Roseburn Terrace), Murrayfield Road (from Ellersly Road to Corstorphine Road), Haymarket Terrace (except trams), Clifton Terrace (except trams), Haymarket Yards (except trams), West Maitland Street (South-westbound from Torphichen Street to Haymarket, except trams) West Approach Road (from Westfield Road to the sliproad at Dundee Street/Angle Park Terrace, except citybound public transport) Westfield Road (from entrance to Sainsbury’s supermarket to the West Approach Road, except citybound public transport).

Phil Campbell, ScotRail Head of Customer Operations, said: “We’ll be doing everything we can to help fans travel to Murrayfield to see Scotland sign off their autumn international series against Argentina on Saturday. To help everyone’s journey run smoothly, we’re adding more services between Edinburgh and Glasgow, and where possible, more seats on key trains to and from Edinburgh. However, customers should plan ahead as services are expected to be busy.

“We’d also encourage customers to travel straight to Edinburgh Waverley to catch their train home after the game due to the limited access and capacity at Haymarket station, or postpone their journey until later in the evening.”

