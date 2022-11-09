Thousands of spectators will head to Murrayfield on Sunday afternoon, for the Scotland v New Zealand Autumn Internationals game. The match will kick off at 2.15pm, however, nearby roads will be shut before, during and after the match. Bus services in the Stevenson Road and Corstorphine areas will also be diverted.

What roads will be closed on Saturday?

From 12.15pm to 3.15pm

Rugby fans will flood Murrayfield Stadium on Sunday for the Scotland v New Zealand Autumn Internationals match.

Roseburn Street

Riversdale Bridge

Russell Road – from Roseburn Street for 50m south-eastward

From 12.45pm to 2.15pm

A8 Westbound – from Haymarket to Murrayfield Avenue

From 3.15pm to 5.45pm:

Roseburn Street

Riversdale Bridge

Russell Road – from Roseburn Street for 50m south-eastward

Roseburn Terrace

West Coates

Balbirnie Place

Grosvenor Street – at West Maitland Street/Haymarket

Western Terrace/Corstorphine Road – from Ellersly Road to Roseburn Terrace (except service buses)

Murrayfield Road – from Ellersly Road to Corstorphine Road (except service buses)

Haymarket Terrace – (except trams)

Clifton Terrace (except trams)

Haymarket Yards (except trams)

West Maitland Street – South-westbound from Torphichen Street to Haymarket (except trams)

West Approach Road – From Westfield Road to the sliproad at Dundee Street/Angle Park Terrace (except citybound public transport special service buses)

Westfield Road – From entrance to Sainsbury’s supermarket to the West Approach Road (except citybound public transport special service buses)

Which buses will be diverted?

Between 12.45pm and 2.15pm

Service 12 (Westbound) – between Morrison Link and Corstorphine Road, buses will be diverted via Morrison Street, West Maitland Street, Palmerston Place, Douglas Gardens, Belford Terrace, Belford Road, Ravelston Dykes and Murrayfield Road.

Services 26 and 31 (Westbound) – between Princes Street and Corstorphine Road, buses will be diverted via Queensferry Street, Queensferry Road, Queensferry Terrace, Ravelston Dykes and Murrayfield Road

Airlink 100 (Westbound) – between Princes Street and Corstorphine Road, buses will be diverted via Queensferry Street, Queensferry Road, Queensferry Terrace, Ravelston Dykes and Murrayfield Road.

Service X18 (Westbound) – between Princes Street and Corstorphine Road, buses will be diverted via Queensferry Street, Queensferry Road, Queensferry Terrace, Ravelston Dykes and Murrayfield Road.

Between 3.15pm and 5.45pm

Service 12 (Westbound) – between Morrison Link and Corstorphine Road, buses will be diverted via Morrison Street, West Maitland Street, Palmerston Place, Douglas Gardens, Belford Terrace, Belford Road, Ravelston Dykes and Murrayfield Road.

Service 12 (Eastbound) – between Corstorphine Road and Morrison Link, buses will be diverted via Murrayfield Road, Ravelston Dykes, Belford Road, Belford Terrace, Douglas Gardens, Palmerston Place and Torphichen Place.

Services 26 and 31 (Both Directions) – between Princes Street and Corstorphine Road, buses will be diverted via Queensferry Street, Queensferry Road, Queensferry Terrace, Ravelston Dykes and Murrayfield Road.

Airlink 100 (Both Directions) – between Princes Street and Corstorphine Road, buses will be diverted via Queensferry Street, Queensferry Road, Queensferry Terrace, Ravelston Dykes and Murrayfield Road.

Service X18 (Both Directions) – between Princes Street and Corstorphine Road, buses will be diverted via Queensferry Street, Queensferry Road, Queensferry Terrace, Ravelston Dykes and Murrayfield Road.

Services 1 and 2 (Both Directions) – between Balgreen Road and Gorgie Road, buses will be diverted via Balgreen Road and Gorgie Road.

Service 22 (Both Directions) – between Balgreen Road and West Approach Road, buses will be diverted via Balgreen Road, Gorgie Road, Henderson Terrace and Dundee Street.

Service 30 (Both Directions) – between Gorgie Road and West Approach Road, buses will be diverted via Gorgie Road, Henderson Terrace and Dundee Street.

