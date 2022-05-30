An ongoing pay dispute has caused cancellations across Scotland over the last few weeks, disrupting plans and impacting businesses.

On Monday, ScotRail warned fans planning to attend Hampden for Scotland v Ukraine should “plan ahead.”

In an online statement, they said: “We're urging Scotland fans to plan ahead for Wednesday's match against Ukraine, with our temporary timetable still in place.

“We'll be running some extra services to/from Mount Florida, as well as adding more carriages on trains serving Mount Florida and Kings Park.

“Supporters heading to the game should allow extra time for travel as services will be busy. Buying return tickets to Mount Florida in advance will help avoid additional queuing on the day.

“Visiting Ukraine fans taking the train should use services to/from Mount Florida.

"We'd also like to remind regular customers that trains from Glasgow Central to Mount Florida and Kings Park will be much busier than normal prior to the game.

Scotland v Ukraine: Edinburgh fans unable to get train home after Wednesday's game amid travel chaos

“To help everyone’s journey go smoothly we will have extra staff on hand to help customers.

"The temporary timetable means fewer options for fans going to/from Glasgow before & after the game.

“The last train to Edinburgh from Glasgow Queen St is 2215, on which those attending the match will be unable to travel.”